Analysts Offer Predictions for The Boeing Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($8.81) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.80). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($8.79) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

Boeing Stock Up 4.2 %

BA opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

