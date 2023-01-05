Analysts Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 65.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.