Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.57

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 16472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

