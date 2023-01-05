Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $43,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.



