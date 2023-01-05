Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

