Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 242.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

