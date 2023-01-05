Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $510.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 850.50 ($10.25), with a volume of 1948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($10.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £127.70 million and a PE ratio of 2,361.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 847.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 846.97.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($246,987.95).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

