Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,101 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Associated Banc worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

