AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 805,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 63,868 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

