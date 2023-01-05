aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 492,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 664.8% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

