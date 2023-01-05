Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 6.7 %

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.82. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.22 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

