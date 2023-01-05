Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

