Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $217,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in State Street by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in State Street by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.12.

STT opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

