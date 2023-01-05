Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 134,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,098,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.