Balentine LLC Acquires 2,549 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

