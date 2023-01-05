Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Balentine LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.54 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

