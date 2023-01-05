Balentine LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

