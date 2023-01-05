Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Up 2.2 %
DEO stock opened at $179.76 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $221.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
