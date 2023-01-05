Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 168,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 143,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

