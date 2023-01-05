Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

