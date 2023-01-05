Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.