Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.32. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

