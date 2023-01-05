Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.26.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $252.49 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day moving average of $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

