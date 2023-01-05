Ballentine Partners LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $309.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.