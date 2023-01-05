Ballentine Partners LLC Has $752,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

