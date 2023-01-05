Ballentine Partners LLC Has $771,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $8,039,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $391.57 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $614.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

