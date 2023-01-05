Ballentine Partners LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $422.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.63 and a 200-day moving average of $431.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

