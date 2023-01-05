Ballentine Partners LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $241.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average of $200.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

