Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

CME Group stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.