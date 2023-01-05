Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,059,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,951,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 16.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

