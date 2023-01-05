Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 271 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.27 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.65.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,977. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

