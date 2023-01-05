Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $447,123. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $199.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $278.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

