Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.57. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

