Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 9,756 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

