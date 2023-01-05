Band Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.80 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $77.24 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00008690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00445541 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.13 or 0.02223568 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.55 or 0.30438931 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

