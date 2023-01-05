Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,700.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($32.53) and last traded at GBX 2,685 ($32.35), with a volume of 5877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,655 ($31.99).

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,493.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,041.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 18,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,675 ($32.23), for a total transaction of £496,908 ($598,684.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,746 shares of company stock valued at $515,517,548.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

