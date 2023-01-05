Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.00 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €2.30 and a 200-day moving average of €2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.