BarnBridge Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.66 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00019641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,903,349 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

