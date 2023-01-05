Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($76.60) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of BAS opened at €50.96 ($54.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($73.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

