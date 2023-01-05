Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

