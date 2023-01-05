Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 12,330 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 42.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $480.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

