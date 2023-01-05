BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $16,833.04 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $113.74 million and approximately $36.03 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $16,833.04 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040156 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233897 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,843.68664511 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,056,713.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

