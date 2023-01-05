Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $121.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $121.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 4.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average is $158.07. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.