Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 933,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 139.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -287.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $200,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,620 shares of company stock worth $8,453,624. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

