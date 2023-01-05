Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.