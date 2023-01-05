Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 230.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 86,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

