C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

