Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.