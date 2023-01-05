Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:GDV opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.