Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $347.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.